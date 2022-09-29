Queen Elizabeth died of 'old age', death certificate shows

Britain's Queen Elizabeth died of old age, according to her death certificate, which was published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday.

Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands, on Sept 8.

The certificate records her time of death as 3.10 pm (1410 GMT)

Buckingham Palace had released a statement just after 12.30 pm that day to say doctors were concerned about the queen's health and that she would remain under medical supervision. Her death was officially announced at 6.30 pm.