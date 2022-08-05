People’s support helped me regain my strength to live: Principal Swapan

Swapan Kumar Biswas, acting principal of Mirzapur United Degree College in Narail, has said people’s support helped him regain his strength to live after he was humiliated publicly on charges of hurting Islamic sentiments one and a half months ago.

In an interview with bdnews24.com on Thursday, a day after he returned to the college, he said he has “put the pain behind him” and was planning to catch up on the students’ lost study time.

"I was depressed by the incident that day. I was in the middle of life and death. But when I saw the conscientious educated society across the country came out in my support, took to the street for me in different places, I forgot the pain and regained the strength to live.”