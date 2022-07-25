Journalist, author Baby Maudud’s 8th death anniversary Monday

Monday is the eighth death anniversary of AN Mahfuza Khatun Baby Maudud, one of the pioneers of female journalism in Bangladesh.

She was the editor for social affairs at bdnews24.com until her final days before cancer brought an abrupt end to her life at the age of 66 on Jul 25, 2014.

Born on Jun 23, 1948 to Justice Abdul Maudud and Hedayet-un-Nisa, Baby Maudud started her career as a journalist in 1967 and worked for the BBC, Daily Sangbad, Daily Ittefaq, BSS, and the Weekly Bichitra before joining http://bdnews24.com.