Journalist, author Baby Maudud’s 8th death anniversary Monday

Monday is the eighth death anniversary of AN Mahfuza Khatun Baby Maudud, one of the pioneers of female journalism in Bangladesh.
She was the editor for social affairs at bdnews24.com until her final days before cancer brought an abrupt end to her life at the age of 66 on Jul 25, 2014.
Born on Jun 23, 1948 to Justice Abdul Maudud and Hedayet-un-Nisa, Baby Maudud started her career as a journalist in 1967 and worked for the BBC, Daily Sangbad, Daily Ittefaq, BSS, and the Weekly Bichitra before joining http://bdnews24.com.
This year, there will be no memorial programme to remember her considering the COVID-19 situation. However, the family will visit her last resting place at Banani graveyard on Monday morning and will organise a prayer service in her name in the evening, confirmed Baby Maudud’s elder son Rabiul Hasan Avi.
She is also survived by her younger son Shafiul Hassan Dipto.
Baby Maudud was a member of the Rokeya Hall Student Council from 1967-68.
In the 1990s, she was a vocal campaigner for the prosecution of suspected war criminals.
She was elected MP in the ninth parliament on an Awami League ticket from a seat reserved for women.
She served as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Social Welfare.
She was a versatile writer and published several books, mostly for children.
Baby Maudud played an important part in editing ‘Asamapta Atmajibani’ (The Unfinished Memoirs) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.