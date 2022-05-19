Home > People

Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, a journalist who wrote famous Language Movement song, dies at 88

Published: 19 May 2022 02:45 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2022 02:48 PM BdST

Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, a journalist and columnist best known for writing the lyrics to ‘Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano’ – a tribute to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement, has died at the age of 88.

He passed away at a hospital in London on Thursday morning, confirmed Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem.

“Gaffar Chowdhury had been in hospital for the past few days,” she told bdnews24.com. “His daughter told me that he died at 7 am this morning. We are deeply saddened at the loss.”

 

