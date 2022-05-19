Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, a journalist who wrote famous Language Movement song, dies at 88
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2022 02:45 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2022 02:48 PM BdST
Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, a journalist and columnist best known for writing the lyrics to ‘Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano’ – a tribute to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement, has died at the age of 88.
He passed away at a hospital in London on Thursday morning, confirmed Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem.
“Gaffar Chowdhury had been in hospital for the past few days,” she told bdnews24.com. “His daughter told me that he died at 7 am this morning. We are deeply saddened at the loss.”
More to follow
More stories
- Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury dies at 88
- Legendary LGBTQ activist Urvashi Vaid dies
- All the innocent lives in Buffalo attack
- The Oxford ‘Chums’ who run the UK
- Britney Spears shares she lost her baby
- Vladimir Putin, family man
- For help and counsel, Hunter Biden turns to Hollywood lawyer
- Cook is confirmed as a new Fed governor
Recent Stories
- Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, a journalist who wrote famous Language Movement song, dies at 88
- Urvashi Vaid, pioneering LGBTQ activist, is dead at 63
- I need a shot of tequila for my knee pain, pope jokes
- ‘All these innocent lives’: These were the victims in the Buffalo attack
- An outsider takes an inside look at the Oxford ‘Chums’ who run the UK
- ‘We lost our miracle baby,’ Britney Spears shares
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Bangladesh announces Padma bridge tolls, a step closer to inauguration
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- India's top court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings in mosque
- 50,000 homes without power as flooding worsens in Sylhet
- Dollar surges past Tk 100, but still ‘hard to find’
- Hasina brushes aside allegation her government is curbing free speech
- Hindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque
- India, world's biggest buyer of Russian arms, looks to diversify suppliers
- Bangladesh looks to ramp up rice bran, mustard oil production to cut dependency on import