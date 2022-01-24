Ayesha Malik sworn in as Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jan 2022 06:21 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 06:21 PM BdST
Pakistan appointed its first female Supreme Court judge on Monday, after a nomination process that proved unusually contentious.
Justice Ayesha Malik, 55, had been selected by a commission that decides on the promotion of judges. As is typical for Supreme Court judges, she was sworn in on live TV, with her oath administered by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad.
"I congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik for becoming the first female judge of the Supreme Court," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet. "She has my prayers and good wishes."
The nine-member body that confirmed her appointment had initially turned down her elevation last year, before voting 5-4 to approve her this year.
Some lawyers' groups criticised the choice, arguing that she was picked despite not being among the top three most senior judges of the lower court from which she was elevated. They have called for objective criteria for the promotion of judges.
- French fashion designer Mugler dies
- NZ PM Ardern cancels wedding amid COVID curbs
- Legendary cartoonist Narayan Debnath dies
- Noor catches COVID again
- The downfall of Prince Andrew
- Prince Andrew loses royal and military links
- Trump endorses COVID boosters
- Trump ends interview after challenges to false fraud claim
- French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73
- New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new omicron restrictions
- Cartoonist Narayan Debnath, creator of legendary comic characters, dies at 96
- Actor-politician Asaduzzaman Noor contracts COVID again
- The downfall of Prince Andrew: here’s what you need to know
- UK's Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military affiliations
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Bangladesh reduces physical presence of employees in workplace to 50% to curb COVID
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Bangladesh registers 10,906 new COVID cases as test positivity rate tops 31%
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate
- Shahjalal University protesters march with torches, leaving VC Farid Uddin in darkness