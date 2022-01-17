Actor-politician Asaduzzaman Noor contracts COVID again

His test report came back positive on Sunday, said Ahkam Ullah, general secretary of Bangladesh Abritti Samanyay Parishad. Noor is also a reciter.

The former minister was receiving treatment at home following the doctor’s advice. “He has no other health issues,” said Ahkam.

Noor, an MP from Nilphamari-2, had recovered from COVID after he had tested positive for the disease in December last year.

The 75-year-old had worked as the cultural affairs minister in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet. He is now a member of the parliamentary standing committee on the cultural affairs ministry.

He won Bangladesh's highest civilian honour, Swadhinata Padak or Independence Award, in 2018 for his contribution to culture.