Actor-politician Asaduzzaman Noor contracts COVID again
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2022 06:06 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2022 06:06 PM BdST
Actor-politician Asaduzzaman Noor has contracted COVID-19 for the second time after giving sample to join a parliament session.
His test report came back positive on Sunday, said Ahkam Ullah, general secretary of Bangladesh Abritti Samanyay Parishad. Noor is also a reciter.
The former minister was receiving treatment at home following the doctor’s advice. “He has no other health issues,” said Ahkam.
Noor, an MP from Nilphamari-2, had recovered from COVID after he had tested positive for the disease in December last year.
The 75-year-old had worked as the cultural affairs minister in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet. He is now a member of the parliamentary standing committee on the cultural affairs ministry.
He won Bangladesh's highest civilian honour, Swadhinata Padak or Independence Award, in 2018 for his contribution to culture.
