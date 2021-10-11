Inamul Haque, an acclaimed actor and academician, dies at 78
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Oct 2021 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2021 07:44 PM BdST
Inamul Haque, an Ekushey Padak-winning actor, playwright and director, has died in hospital care at the age of 78.
He breathed his last at Dhaka's Islami Bank Central Hospital around 3 pm on Monday, said Ahsan Habib Nasim, general secretary of Abhinaya Shilpi Sangha.
Inamul was suffering from heart disease, according to Nasim.
He leaves behind his wife Lucky Inam, a fellow actor and director, and their daughters Hridi Haque and Proiti Haque. His sons-in-law Litu Anam and Saju Khadem are also actors.
Inamul was rushed to the hospital by Litu and actor Shahid Alamgir, who live in the same building when he suddenly fell ill after lunch at home.
Lucky alerted the others after noticing that Inamul was unresponsive while resting after the meal, said Lucky. He was then taken to the hospital, where doctors later declared him dead.
The family has not made a decision on his funeral service.
Born in Feni on May 29, 1943, Inamul graduated from Dhaka University’s chemistry department. He did a PhD research at Manchester University in the UK as well.
He had worked as the head of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology’s chemistry department for a long time.
He began his journey as a thespian while studying at Notre Dame College. Inamul founded Nagorik Natyasampraday theatre group in 1968. In 1995, he left the group and formed Nagorik Natyangan.
Besides theatre, Inamul also worked in TV. His wife Lucky is currently the chairman of Shishu Academy.
- Pakistan’s nuclear scientist AQ Khan dies
- Nobel Peace Prize winner Ressa: ‘I'm in shock’
- Jordan’s king accused of amassing secret property empire
- Gandhi’s message still relevant: Doraiswami
- Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Thunberg's year?
- The melting face emoji has already won us over
- Diana honoured with plaque at London flat
- Grisham’s book details Trump’s ‘terrifying’ temper
- Pakistan nuclear scientist AQ Khan, at centre of proliferation scandal, dies
- Harun-ar-Rashid, renowned physicist and science writer, dies at 88
- Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa: ‘I'm in shock’
- Jordan’s king among leaders accused of amassing secret property empire
- Gandhi’s life and his message are still relevant: Doraiswami
- Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?
Most Read
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Actress Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
- Abdul Qadeer Khan, father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb, dies at 85
- Pressure builds in Bangladesh as global LNG prices lurch to record high
- Invisible scars: COVID takes a heavy toll on mental health
- Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people
- Dhoni leads Chennai into IPL final after beating Delhi
- His sister was brutally raped. He declared war on the crime and designed an app to fight it
- Trump Hotel lost money, despite lobbyist spending, documents show
- Mbappe winner as France beat Spain in Nations League final