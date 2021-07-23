Zahrat Ara, who acted in first Pakistan-era Bengali movie 'Mukh O Mukhosh’, is dead
Syed Nahas Pasha, UK Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2021 09:05 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2021 10:06 AM BdST
Zahrat Ara, who acted in ‘Mukh O Mukhosh’, the first Bengali film made with sound in the then East Pakistan, has died in London.
In her late 80s, she passed away in an elderly care home on 19 July due to long-term health complications, Ferdaus Rahman, a family friend, confirmed to bdnews24.com.
She will be buried in Norwich, the city where she had settled in before being moved to the old-age home.
The date of the burial would be made known later, Rahman added citing the family.
Directed by Abdul Jabbar Khan who also starred as the male lead (Afzal) alongside female protagonist Kulsum (Purnima Sengupta), ‘Mukh O Mukhosh’, or The Face and the Mask, was released in erstwhile East Pakistan in 1956, nearly two years after the Bengalis forced the Pakistani rulers to officially recognise Bengali as a mother tongue through the Language Movement.
A poster of ‘Mukh O Mukhosh’, the first Bengali film made in Pakistan.
