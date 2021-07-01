Trailblazing female pilot will go to space at age 82 with Jeff Bezos
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2021 10:18 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2021 10:18 PM BdST
Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos will be joined by Wally Funk, one of the 13 women who passed NASA's astronaut training program in the 1960s, on the first crewed flight into space from his rocket company Blue Origin later this month.
Funk, 82, will be the oldest person ever to travel into space, Blue Origin said in an announcement on Thursday.
"I didn't think I'd ever get to go up," Funk said in a video interview posted on the company's website.
Funk, then a 21-year-old pilot, was the youngest of the 13 women who passed the same rigorous testing as the Mercury Seven male astronauts in NASA's program that first sent Americans into space between 1961 and 1963, but were denied the chance to become astronauts themselves because of their gender.
She was the first female flight instructor at a US military base and the first woman to become an air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board.
She is due to join Bezos's brother, Mark, and the winner of an auction aboard the New Shepard rocket as it ascends more than 62 miles (100 km) above Earth into suborbital space. The passengers will experience a few minutes of weightlessness and be able to marvel at the planet's curvature through viewing windows before the pressurised passenger capsule returns to earth under parachutes.
Bezos, the richest man on the planet, is stepping down as the chief executive of Amazon.com Inc on July 5. He has been vying with fellow billionaires Elon Musk and Richard Branson to become the first to travel into space on a privately developed rocket.
- Tokyo mom creates vaccination database amid information vacuum
- Mao is still the iconic symbol of a communist-controlled China
- Former US Defence Secretary Rumsfeld dies
- Princess Diana statue unveiled by feuding sons
- Kim lost weight. No one knows how or why
- Kabir Suman hospitalised with breathing distress
- N Korea sees 'propaganda value' in slimmer Kim
- ICT prosecutor Zead-al Malum dies
- Trailblazing female pilot will go to space at age 82 with Jeff Bezos
- Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum
- 45 years on, Mao is still the iconic symbol of a communist-controlled China
- Former US Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88
- On what would be her 60th birthday, Princess Diana statue unveiled by feuding sons
- Kim Jong Un lost weight. No one knows how or why
Most Read
- Next banking day in Bangladesh? That’s Monday
- Hundreds detained, fined as Bangladesh cracks down on pandemic breaches
- Bangladesh reports 143 new COVID deaths, a daily record, as pandemic worsens
- Disposal of case over Holey Artisan cafe terror attack stalls in pandemic
- Several COVID patients die amid oxygen crunch in Satkhira hospital
- Health minister’s speech against corruption sparks commotion in parliament
- Bangladesh appoints 106 executive magistrates to run mobile courts in lockdown
- They are on the hunt for work amid lockdown, but jobs are difficult to come by
- With buses off the roads and factories open, garment workers set out on foot
- 100 years on, Dhaka University leads in struggles but lags in education, research