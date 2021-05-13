Bibi Romeiza John, home health aide in Queens, dies at 48

In the early 2000s, John immigrated to Queens, New York, where she took particular pride in caring for older people.

One of her patients was a 91-year-old man, William Simpson, whom she had cared for over a 10-year period. There were tensions in his family, and toward the end, when he was in the final stages of dementia, John was able to help family members reconcile with him and with one another, his daughter Jordana I Simpson said in an interview.

John “held his hand as he took his last breath,” she said, adding that through her compassion and empathy, John “did everything right.”

John died March 25 at a hospital in Queens. She was 48. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 16, her husband, Dwayne John, said.

Dwayne John said that he, she and his older son, Jonathan, 17, all contracted the virus at the same time. Jonathan had a mild case and recovered quickly. But Dwayne John said his own case was so severe that he thought he was going to die.

“Mentally and physically, it has such an effect on you,” he said. “It gave me that feeling of final destiny.”

Bibi Romeiza Khan was born Dec 6, 1972, in Vergenoegen, Guyana, to Assad and Lachmin Khan.

She immigrated in the 1990s to Trinidad and Tobago, where she married and gave birth to a son, Steven Timothy Gildharry. She later moved to the United States, where she divorced, and then back to Guyana.

While attending a wedding there in 2015, she became reacquainted with Dwayne John, an old friend. They were married in 2016 and moved to Queens, where she worked as a home health aide, often as part of a team with her mother, and he found a job as an ironworker.

In addition to her husband and her stepson Jonathan, she is survived by her mother; her son, Steven; her husband’s other son, Jaden, and his daughter, Jessenia John; and her brothers, Reiaz, Imtiaz and Montaz Khan.

Dwayne John said that his wife had achieved many of her goals, including becoming a US citizen in 2018 and buying her own home. She was good at organising and managing and getting people to do things, he said, and she dreamed that one day she might start a home health agency. “We thought there would be that golden opportunity for her to have her own business,” he said.

She loved her job, he said, and caring for people came so naturally to her that she never considered it work. It was more like a labour of love: “She has never ‘worked’ a day in her life, according to her.”

