Bangla Academy president, two directors contract coronavirus
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Apr 2021 09:37 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2021 09:37 PM BdST
Bangla Academy President Shamsuzzaman Khan along with two directors of the academy have tested positive for coronavirus.
The two others are Director of Sales, Marketing and Reprint Jalal Ahmed and Director of Library Division Md Hasan Kabir.
The academy’s Director of Public Communication Aparesh Kumar Banarjee confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Saturday.
“For the past four-five days, Bangla Academy President Shamsuzzaman Khan is under care at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital with his wife after being diagnosed with coronavirus.”
“A member secretary of the Book Fair Committee, Jalal Ahmed’s result returned positive the day before yesterday.
"Another director, Hasan Kabir, also tested positive for the virus. Both are taking treatment in isolation at home,” Aparesh Banarjee said.
Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Sirajee has been suffering from different illnesses over the past few weeks.
“The director general is also sick. But he is not COVID-positive. Rings were inserted on his heart. He has many other health complications. He is undergoing treatment at home.”
