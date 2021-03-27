Modi’s homage to Bangabandhu: Here’s what he wrote
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2021 03:30 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2021 03:30 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his final resting place in Tungipara on the second day of his Bangladesh visit.
Modi was greeted with flowers by his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana on Saturday. Modi laid a wreath at the tomb of the architect of an independent Bangladesh.
Here’s what the Indian prime minister wrote in the visitors’ book in Tungipara in his homage to Bangabandhu:
“The life of Bangabandhu epitomized the freedom struggle of the people of Bangladesh for their rights, for the preservation of their inclusive culture and identity.
“His indomitable spirit and fortitude inspired millions, who emerged victorious despite challenging circumstances. On behalf of the people of India who revere Bangabandhu as a hero, I pay humble homage to this great statesman of the 20th century.
“Bangabandhu is etched in the collective memory of the subcontinent, whose history he reshaped through the sheer force of his commitment and sacrifice. In this historic Mujib Borsho, I am confident that his eternal message of equality, freedom, justice and inclusion will continue to guide our thoughts and actions.”
- The Trump presidency is history
- Report accuses Canadian police of discrimination
- India honours Bangabandhu with Gandhi Peace Prize
- Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
- For Rohingya survivors, art bears witness
- In a palace of colonialism, a ‘quiet revolutionary’ takes charge
- Bangabandhu’s deeds echo in eternity
- Meghan's interview is heartbreaking: Michelle Obama
- Modi’s homage to Bangabandhu: Here’s what he wrote
- The Trump presidency is history. They’re writing the first draft
- Report accuses Canadian police of discrimination
- A study of Edward Said, one of the most interesting men of his time
- India honours Bangladesh's founding father Bangabandhu with Gandhi Peace Prize
- UK PM Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
Most Read
- Internet users around Bangladesh report issues accessing Facebook
- Bangladesh deploys border guards after extremists run riot on 50th Independence Day
- Four killed in clashes after Hifazat mayhem in Chattogram: police
- Modi opens second day in Bangladesh with temple visit
- Bangladesh, India must stay united against common threats: Modi
- In golden jubilee message, Biden seeks to work with Hasina
- Madrasa students rampage through Brahmanbaria after Chattogram Hifazat mayhem
- Hasina, Rehana receive Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize-2020 for Bangabandhu
- Clashes erupt after prayers as Modi arrives in Bangladesh
- Matua temple is a ‘spiritual link’ between India and Bangladesh: Modi