President Abdul Hamid receives his first shot of COVID vaccine
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2021 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2021 07:25 PM BdST
President Abdul Hamid has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The 77-year old head of state took the jab at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon, his Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken her first vaccine shot on Mar 4.
The government started the mass immunisation drive on Feb 7, 2021 after the first consignment of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Bangladesh from the Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer of the world.
It aims to vaccinate over 130 million people in the programme. Until Tuesday, the health workers administered over four million doses.
