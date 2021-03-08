Meghan says Kate, Prince William's wife, made her cry before wedding to Harry
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Mar 2021 08:34 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2021 08:34 AM BdST
Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that Kate, who is married to Harry's brother Prince William, had made her cry just before her 2018 wedding.
Speaking on US station CBS late on Sunday, Meghan denied a newspaper story that she had made Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, cry before the wedding and said it was a turning point in her relations with the media.
"That was a turning point," Meghan said. Asked if she made Kate cry, Meghan replied: "The reverse happened."
"A few days before the wedding she (Kate) was upset about something, pertaining to yes the issue was correct about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings," Meghan said.
Meghan said she had been naive before her wedding and did not realise what she was marrying into when she joined the British royal family.
"I will say I went into it naively, because I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family," Meghan said.
Meghan explained that she was not being paid for the interview.
- Meghan says Kate made her cry before wedding
- 'Not running away': Women on Britain's COVID front line
- Meghan, Harry to unfold royal split in Oprah interview
- Gorman says security guard confronted her for looking ‘suspicious’
- Hasina among top 3 'inspirational' women leaders in Commonwealth
- TV to get first transgender news presenter
- In run-up to Oprah interview, royal accusations fly
- Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating ‘falsehoods'
- Meghan says life as royal made her suicidal
- Meghan says Kate, Prince William's wife, made her cry before wedding to Harry
- 'Not running away': Women fighting on Britain's COVID-19 front line
- Meghan and Harry to lift lid on royal split in Oprah interview
- Amanda Gorman says security guard confronted her, saying she looked ‘suspicious’
- Hasina named among top three 'inspirational' women leaders in Commonwealth
Most Read
- Gridlock at sea, and chaos ashore, as pandemic snarls trade network
- Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars to Bangladesh
- Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, vows to fight for rights of everyone in Bengal
- Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death
- Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on historic March 7
- Bangladesh names Ahsanullah Master, Mahadev Saha for 2021 Independence Awards
- Meghan says Kate, Prince William's wife, made her cry before wedding to Harry
- Bangladesh commemorating Bangabandhu’s historic 7th March speech
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh promotes 337 officials to deputy secretaries