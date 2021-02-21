Three people, an organisation receive first International Mother Language Award
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2021 05:54 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2021 05:54 PM BdST
Three people and an organisation have received the first International Mother Language Award for their contribution to preservation and promotion of mother language nationally and internationally.
Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the award to the winners at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka on Sunday on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who joined the ceremony via video conferencing.
The awardees include National Professor Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, who has been honoured for his contribution at the national level.
A Nazrul researcher, Prof Rafiqul is the first Nazrul Professor of Dhaka University’s Bangla Department and first director of Nazrul Research Institute.
The 87-year-old linguist also took part in the 1952 Language Movement actively and clicked rare photos of the movement.
A former vice-chancellor of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh and director general of Bangla Academy, Prof Rafiqul won the Ekushey Padak, Swadhinata Padak, and Bangla Academy Award among others.
Mathura Bikash Tripura, executive director of Jabrang Welfare Association in Khagrachhari, got the award for his work to protect the mother tongues of the small ethnic groups.
At the international level, the government conferred the award on Islaimov Gulom Mirzaevich, an Uzbekistan researcher, and The Activismo Lenguan or Language Activism of Bolivia.
Mirzaevich has played a role in research, practice and culture of mother language protection, promotion and revitalisation in Uzbekistan, and abroad.
The Activismo Lenguas is an online initiative to support networks of indigenous language digital activists in Latin America.
The biennial award has been launched this year, with two at the international level and two at the national level.
- ‘I was invisible’
- Kardashian files to divorce West
- Woman, 90, walked 6 miles in the snow for a vaccine
- Britain's Prince Philip in hospital
- Dubai princess says she is a ‘hostage’
- Honouring Cicely Tyson, Harlem’s ‘trueborn queen'
- Harry and Meghan expecting second child
- Thai couples wed on elephants on Valentine's Day
- ‘I was invisible’: the maid-turned-star who’s taking on racism in Brazil
- Kim Kardashian files to end almost 7-year marriage to Kanye West
- Woman, 90, walked 6 miles in the snow for a vaccine
- Britain's Prince Philip, 99, in hospital
- In videos, Dubai princess says she is a ‘hostage’
- Honouring Cicely Tyson, Harlem’s ‘trueborn queen'
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- As coffee cultivation catches on with farmers, Bangladesh plans to go commercial big time
- Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman dies at 80
- Bangladesh remembers Language Movement martyrs amid pandemic
- Parents say birth registration is too complicated as new rules set in
- Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son gets life sentence for killing sibling
- Russia reports world's first case of human infection with H5N8 bird flu
- Biden tells allies ‘America is back,’ but Macron and Merkel push back
- Trump seeks return to spotlight with address to conservative meeting
- Tomb of Joshua, revered prophet, beckons believers in Baghdad