Muhith after getting a vaccine shot: ‘No feeling at all’
Obaidur Masum, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2021 02:24 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2021 02:24 PM BdST
Former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith has been inoculated at the vaccination centre of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
“No feeling at all,” Muhith, 87, said after a nurse administered the dose to him on Tuesday. The former minister arrived around 11 am in a wheelchair, accompanied by his family members.
Muhith was wearing a mask and a face-shield and his relatives completed the formalities of taking the dose before he was vaccinated at a VIP booth.
After the immunisation process, Muhith said he had been at home since March 2020 and only stepped out to take the vaccine on Tuesday.
The former minister called upon everyone to be inoculated to stay safe from the coronavirus.
“All of you should take the vaccine. It is necessary for you and your family -- also for the society. My life is almost at its end, as I’m at the age of 87. But I’m taking it too.”
After taking his shot, Muhith rested for a while in the post-vaccination area. Later, his family members took the vaccine shots.
The third day of the nationwide inoculation drew more people into the centres to be vaccinated. The countrywide vaccination campaign began on Feb 7. As many as 31,160 people received doses on the first day and 46,509 people on the second day.
