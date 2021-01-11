Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby girl
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2021 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2021 07:18 PM BdST
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, have been blessed with a baby girl.
Kohli took to social media on Monday to share the news, with the celebrity couple's names trending shortly afterwards.
"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes," Kohli tweeted.
"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes."
The star couple met at a shooting set for a commercial and later got married in Italy in December 2017 in a close-knit family affair. They later announced that they were expecting a baby in August last year.
Kohli flew back home from his team’s tour of Australia after being granted rare paternity leave, departing the crucial series midway during the Tests.
