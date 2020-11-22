Photos of Hasina sewing cloth, fishing at Ganabhaban lake go viral
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2020 02:28 AM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2020 02:28 AM BdST
Two photos of Sheikh Hasina sewing and fishing has lit up social media in Bangladesh.
One of the photos shows her clad in a traditional Bengali attire sewing a piece of cloth while in the other, she is looking at the prize after fishing at the Ganabhaban lake.
Top Awami League leaders and the party’s official account have shared the photos on Facebook.
“I don’t have the knowledge to put a caption,” wrote State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam in a post sharing the photo of Hasina angling.
“Much love and respect for this extraordinary person who works for the country all day long after losing everything,” he added.
“Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is like our mother, aunt,” wrote Ashraful Alam Khokan, the prime minister’s deputy press secretary.
