Photos of Hasina sewing cloth, fishing at Ganabhaban lake go viral

One of the photos shows her clad in a traditional Bengali attire sewing a piece of cloth while in the other, she is looking at the prize after fishing at the Ganabhaban lake.

The prime minister had earlier described in parliament how she slightly tweaked her routine amid the coronavirus pandemic, enjoying the sportsman’s thrill of fishing during her morning stroll.

Top Awami League leaders and the party’s official account have shared the photos on Facebook.

Salman F Rahman, the prime minister adviser for private industry and investment, shared the photos and wrote: “Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a complete human being. She has successfully transformed the fortune of 170 million Bangladeshis, has given refuge to over a million Rohingya Muslims, but still finds the time to enjoy cooking, fishing and sewing.”

“I don’t have the knowledge to put a caption,” wrote State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam in a post sharing the photo of Hasina angling.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak shared both photos and wrote: “Our honourable prime minister, our leader Sheikh Hasina dressed as a common Bengali woman. She sews cloth and goes fishing at the Ganabhaban pond whenever she takes a break from a busy schedule.”

“Much love and respect for this extraordinary person who works for the country all day long after losing everything,” he added.

“Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is like our mother, aunt,” wrote Ashraful Alam Khokan, the prime minister’s deputy press secretary.