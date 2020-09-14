Actor Sadek Bachchu dies from COVID-19 illness at 66

Bachchu breathed his last while taking treatment at Universal Medical College Hospital in Dhaka around 12:05 pm on Monday, said Dr Ashis Kumar Chakraborty, managing director of the hospital.

“Bachchu had pneumonia after positive coronavirus test. He died from a combination of ailments linked to multi-organ failure.”

The actor was put under the life support system at the hospital on Saturday, the family said. He was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital with respiratory distress on Aug 6. Later, he was shifted to Universal Medical College Hospital on Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.

Bachchu was suffering from heart ailment, diabetes and other complications for a long time. He went under a heart surgery in 2013.

Bacchu, a former employee of Bangladesh Post Office, entered the filmdom in 1985 through the movie ‘Ramer Sumoti’ and acted in many other films.

He rose to fame by playing villains in movies. Bacchu bagged the National Film Award for playing the “best villainous role” in “Ekti Cinemar Golpo” in 2018.