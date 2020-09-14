Actor Sadek Bachchu dies from COVID-19 illness at 66
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Sep 2020 12:58 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2020 01:11 PM BdST
Veteran actor Sadek Bachchu has died in hospital care from the COVID-19 illness at the age of 66.
Bachchu breathed his last while taking treatment at Universal Medical College Hospital in Dhaka around 12:05 pm on Monday, said Dr Ashis Kumar Chakraborty, managing director of the hospital.
“Bachchu had pneumonia after positive coronavirus test. He died from a combination of ailments linked to multi-organ failure.”
The actor was put under the life support system at the hospital on Saturday, the family said. He was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital with respiratory distress on Aug 6. Later, he was shifted to Universal Medical College Hospital on Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.
Bachchu was suffering from heart ailment, diabetes and other complications for a long time. He went under a heart surgery in 2013.
Bacchu, a former employee of Bangladesh Post Office, entered the filmdom in 1985 through the movie ‘Ramer Sumoti’ and acted in many other films.
He rose to fame by playing villains in movies. Bacchu bagged the National Film Award for playing the “best villainous role” in “Ekti Cinemar Golpo” in 2018.
Most Read
- ICC sees ‘no problem’ with Shakib’s enlistment on LPL auction
- Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador over military movement at Rakhine border
- Actor Sadek Bachchu goes on life support with COVID-19 illness
- Bangladesh eases domestic air travels in pandemic
- Bangladesh counts 1,476 virus cases, 31 deaths in a day
- Six get death for double murder in Tangail
- US drug recall drags Beximco Pharma shares down 3.34pc in Bangladesh
- BNP picks Salahuddin for Dhaka-5, Rezaul for Naogaon-6 by-elections
- Indian Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to hospital again
- Gold costlier in Bangladesh again as US dollar gains drive import costs