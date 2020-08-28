Journalist and author Rahat Khan dies at 80
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Aug 2020 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2020 10:45 PM BdST
Journalist and author Rahat Khan has died at the age of 80.
He breathed his last at his home in Dhaka’s Eskaton Garden around 8:30pm on Friday, said Habibullah Sirajee, the director general of the Bangla Academy.
Rahat’s wife Aparna Khan also said in a Facebook post that her husband was no more.
The veteran journalist was suffering from diabetes and various old-age complications.
President Md Abdul Hamid has led the nation in paying tribute to the journalist-writer.
He hailed Rahat Khan for his contribution to the practice of freethinking and development of society.
Extending sympathy to the grieving family, Hamid also said his demise was an irrevocable loss to Bangladesh’s journalism and literature.
The novelist’s body would be kept overnight at BIRDEM Hospital’s mortuary, said Delwar Hassan, a member of the National Press Club who runs Abishkar Publication.
Rahat Khan will be buried at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur after a Namaz-e-Janaza at the club on Saturday morning.
