Britain's Princess Anne turns 70 with low-key celebration
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Aug 2020 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2020 06:10 PM BdST
Britain's Princess Anne will mark her 70th birthday on Saturday with a low-key celebration, as befits the traditionally hardest-working member of the royal family, after COVID-19 forced a gathering to be cancelled.
Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, who competed in equestrianism at the Olympics and once survived a kidnapping attempt, is known for her charity work and has continued to thank medics and support charities during the coronavirus lockdown.
To mark her birthday, the royal family released three official portraits of Anne at her country residence of Gatcombe Park in western England.
Taken by the high profile photographer John Swannell, two showed the princess in formal dress while a third pictured her outside in the countryside.
Mike Tindall, Anne's son-in-law and a former England rugby player, told the BBC this week that plans for a gathering in Scotland had been scaled back because of a nearby local lockdown sparked by an outbreak of COVID-19.
Britain's Princess Anne poses for a photo at Gatcombe Park estate, in Gloucestershire, Britain, in this undated handout photo. REUTERS
Anne has won plaudits over the years for the amount of charitable events she attends each year on behalf of the family.
She survived a kidnapping attempt in 1974 near Buckingham Palace when a man stopped her car and shot at those who tried to intervene. Told by the attacker to get out of the car, Anne replied "Not bloody likely" and managed to escape as the police arrived.
- Artist Murtaza Bashir dies
- Murtaja Baseer catches COVID-19
- Pranab Mukherjee in deep coma
- Artist Murtaza Bashir hospitalised
- Kamala Harris is ready to fight Trump
- Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
- Kamala Harris finds the political identity that eluded her
- ‘Top cop’ Kamala Harris’ record of policing the police
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
- OPPO kicks off Reno4 sales in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh gold prices ease after record surge
- Artist Murtaza Bashir hospitalised in Dhaka
- Murtaja Baseer, a pioneer of surrealist art in Bangladesh, dies at 88
- Trump's younger brother hospitalised in New York
- Liberation War film ‘Operation Jackpot’ may get the go-ahead
- India appoints Vikram Doraiswami as new high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Barca's Pique calls for wholesale changes after 'shameful' Bayern defeat