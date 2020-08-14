Artist Murtaza Bashir hospitalised in Dhaka

He was admitted at around 1.30 am on Friday, said his daughter Munira Bashir. The artist was suffering from lung and kidney ailments.

“The doctors suggested shifting him to the MICU at around 2.30 am," Munira said.

"We’re seeking blessings from the people for my father, so that he recovers soon and is able to complete his unfinished works."

Bashir, 88, is suffering from heart, lung, kidney and old-age ailments. Earlier, he was admitted to the ICU.

Son of Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, a famous linguist, Murtaza Bashir was born in Dhaka’s Ramna in 1932. He was the chairman of the Fine Arts Department at Chattogram University.

A pioneer of surrealistic art, Bashir has done many famous paintings, including 'Dewal,' 'Shahid Shironam,' and 'Pakha’.

He did the first linocut painting titled 'Roktakto Ekushey'. His artworks include mural, block print and others.

Bashir published his anthology of poems 'Tatka Rokter Khinorekha' in both Bangla and English. In 1979, he published his first novel 'Ultramarine.'

He received the Ekushey Padak in 1980 for his contribution to art. He also received the Swadhinata Puroshkar in 2019.