Hasina greets Bangladeshis on Eid-ul-Azha over phone

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jul 2020 03:07 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2020 03:07 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted Bangladeshis on Eid-ul-Azha over phone.

The users are hearing her recorded audio message upon receiving the call from a special number, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said on Wednesday.

She has urged everyone to follow health protocol to avoid the risk of coronavirus infection amid the pandemic in the message.

“Assalamu Alaikum. This is Sheikh Hasina speaking. The holy Eid-ul-Azha has returned to us all once again after a year’s break. I am conveying my heartiest greetings to all of you and your families on this holy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha,” the prime minister said in the message.

She hoped that the Eid would bring joy and clear the darkness” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hasina called upon all to follow the principles of sacrifice and devote themselves for the wellbeing of the country.

“Stay well and stay safe. Eid Mubarak!” she added.

