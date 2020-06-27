Singapore hospital discharges Bangladeshi worker who nearly died of COVID-19
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2020 04:43 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2020 04:44 AM BdST
Migrant worker Raju Sarker, one of the first Bangladeshis to have contracted COVID-19 in Singapore, came close to death a few times but doctors there refused to let him go.
Tan Tock Seng Hospital discharged him on Friday after almost five months, half of which in intensive care unit, The Straits Times reported.
“In good spirits when discharged, he gave the thumbs-up sign and told The Straits Times that the first thing he wanted to do was to have some mutton curry,” the news publisher wrote.
His dramatic recovery after such a long stay in the ICU surprised doctors, it said in a report.
The biggest motivation for him to get better was his family.
The wife of the 39-year-old gave birth to their first son on Mar 30 and he first saw his son over video chat in mid-April, a week after his condition improved.
Raju managed to put on 10kg in his five weeks at the rehab centre but he lost 24kg.
For now, it is still a long road to recovery for the construction workers, The Straits Times added, citing doctors.
The coronavirus had affected his lungs, brain and kidney and caused thyroid issues.
He is now on hospitalisation leave for two months and has to return to the hospital for follow-up visits.
When he is fit enough to start work, arrangements will be made with his employer, according to the news website.
