‘I deserve an apology from them’: Dr Ferdous Khandker rebuts propaganda about his political ties

“I ask the people of the country whether these persons should be tried. If you don’t try them, many others will face harassment in this way,” said Dr Ferdous, who lives in Jackson Heights, New York.

An internal medicine specialist, Dr Ferdous has over 22 years of experience in the medical field and became renowned for his medical services at Jackson Heights during the pandemic.

He has posted videos on social media to raise awareness about the novel coronavirus.

He returned to Bangladesh on Jun 7 and was sent into a 14-day quarantine. He showed great interest in opening up a medical centre to provide assistance to the people amid the pandemic crisis.

But many social media users subjected him to alienation, calling him “a relative of a murderer of Bangabadhu” and claimed he has links to the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir, an allegation he vehemently denies.

In an interview with bdnews24.com after the quarantine, Dr Ferdous said despite the setback he planned to press on with his efforts to set up a medical centre in Dhaka’s Banani. He had planned a three-week trip to the country but the quarantine has changed things. Launching two other health centres in Cumilla and Chattogram are also in his plans.

Some questioned his eligibility to provide medical care in Bangladesh as an expatriate. He responded by saying that he completed MBBS here in Bangladesh and also has licence to practise here.

“Whose permission do I need to come to my Bangladesh? Am I a thief or cheat?” he shot back.

He dismissed rumours about his US licence being revoked, “An internet search would suffice to confirm whether I have a licence or not.”

Dr Ferdous is a nephew of senior Awami League leader and former home minister Sahara Khatun and is affiliated with the party as well.

A former student of the University of Chittagong, Ferdous traced back his political affiliation to Bangladesh Chhatra League.

He is also president of Sheikh Russel Foundation, a volunteer organisation named

after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s youngest son who was killed along with most other members of the family on Aug 15, 1975.

“Ask those from the Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir of that time… they will tell who I am and their answer will be different from the version of these incompetent people associating me with Chhatra Dal from abroad. Let’s see if they can prove it… I deserve an apology from them.”

Speaking about the allegation of him being a nephew of Khandakar Mushtaque Ahmed, who became president after the assassination of Bangabandhu, Dr Ferdous said he has an uncle named Mushtaq Ahmed, the fifth among his six maternal ones.

He said those raising questions over this issue and connecting the dots all the way to Khandaker Mushtaque are grossly mistaken as his uncle is alive and works as an engineer in Boston.

Read the Story in Bangla: তাদের ক্ষমা চাওয়া উচিত: ডা. ফেরদৌস খন্দকার