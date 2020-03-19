Hasina wants ‘no extra measurers’ to protect herself from coronavirus, aide says

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, PM’s Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus and other secretaries were talking to top officials of the local administrations via video conferencing on Thursday over the coronavirus outbreak.

“The (prime minister) attended the National Economic Council’s meeting in the morning. We were worried whether we can properly protect her,” Kaikaus said.

“As a world leader, her opinion was that she needed no separate protective measures other than the ones in place for the people. She said she was with all...It has encouraged us,” he added.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Secondary and High Education Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, Prime Minister’s Office Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present.