Home > People

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Mar 2020 03:49 AM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 04:03 AM BdST

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, who made the company one of the world's most valuable technology firms, stepped down from the board on Friday to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.

The billionaire and his wife Melinda run one of the world's largest charities, the Gates Foundation, which has billions in assets and funds global health programmes to combat disease and poverty.

Gates quit his full-time executive role at Microsoft in 2008 and remained as chairman of the board till 2014. Since then he has been a board member.

"It's been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years," Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said.

With the departure of Gates from Microsoft Board, it will now consist of 12 members, the company said.

Gates also stepped down from the board of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, where he has served since 2004.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Farid Ahmed looks at a photo of his wife who was killed in the Christchurch shooting, in Christchurch, New Zealand March 12, 2020. Reuters

‘Slain wife drives with me on road to forgiveness’

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. REUTERS

Tom Hanks says he has coronavirus

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain Mar 9, 2020. REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan exit Britain

Hilmi Razzaque dies

FILE PHOTO: New Peruvian Prime Minister Javier Perez de Cuellar talks to reporters after his arrival to Lima, Peru, Nov 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Former UN Secretary-General Perez dies

Bangladeshi doctor wants Wuhan access

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York, US, Sept 26, 2018. REUTERS

Bloomberg to address coronavirus in TV ad

The unveiled sign to rename a street in Feltham

London street named after Queen singer

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.