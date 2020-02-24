Trump thanks ‘great friend Modi’ in Sabarmati note, no mention of Gandhi
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2020 07:08 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 07:18 PM BdST
During his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump has left a message in the visitor's book. But the absence of any mention of India’s founding father Mahatma Gandhi has raised eyebrows.
Trump's message in the note stood out with no mention of India's freedom movement icon, instead thanking "my great friend Prime Minister Modi" for a "wonderful visit", according to news broadcaster NDTV.
Many contrasted Trump's note with that left by his predecessor Barack Obama in 2010 in which he had written: "I am filled with hope and inspiration as I have the privilege to view this testament to Gandhi's life. He is a hero not just to India but to the world."
Photo: Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen showing around the Trumps at the Sabarmati Ashram and telling them about the charkha. Modi also presented a memento of Mahatma Gandhi's "Three Wise Monkeys" to the US president.
Trump and Melania together garlanded an image of Gandhi at the Ashram.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they visit the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS
The US president arrived in India on Monday for a lightning visit featuring a huge rally at the world's biggest cricket stadium and other high-profile photo opportunities, but likely short on concrete achievements.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump thanks ‘great friend Modi’ in Sabarmati note, no mention of Gandhi
- Angelina Jolie applauds Bangladesh’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
- For Harry and Meghan, no more ‘royal’ in their brand
- Royal no more? Harry and Meghan face possible loss of family brand
- Michael Bloomberg has to fly without a net on the debate stage
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Exiled Bangladeshi poet Daud Haider falls victim to credit card fraud in India
- Bong Joon Ho’s path from Seoul to Oscar dominance
- Bangladeshi researcher Firdausi Qadri named for L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Awards
- ‘Innocent, but implicated’: Wuhan native is in limbo during epidemic
Most Read
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- PBI concludes actor Salman Shah killed himself two decades ago
- Grameenphone pays BTRC Tk 10 billion on court orders in audit dispute
- Momen urges Malaysian minister to reopen labour market to Bangladeshis
- Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king
- Singapore to donate $10,000 to family of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi migrant worker
- Trump tweets video of himself as fictional warrior ‘Bahubali’
- Concern over coronavirus spread grows as cases jump in South Korea, Italy and Iran
- Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead