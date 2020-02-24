Trump thanks ‘great friend Modi’ in Sabarmati note, no mention of Gandhi

Trump's message in the note stood out with no mention of India's freedom movement icon, instead thanking "my great friend Prime Minister Modi" for a "wonderful visit", according to news broadcaster NDTV.

Many contrasted Trump's note with that left by his predecessor Barack Obama in 2010 in which he had written: "I am filled with hope and inspiration as I have the privilege to view this testament to Gandhi's life. He is a hero not just to India but to the world."

Photo: Twitter

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tried their hand at spinning the charkha at the Sabarmati Ashram, shortly after arriving for their first official visit to India. The spinning wheel, associated with Gandhi's freedom movement and campaign for self-reliance, is one of India's most recognisable symbols.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen showing around the Trumps at the Sabarmati Ashram and telling them about the charkha. Modi also presented a memento of Mahatma Gandhi's "Three Wise Monkeys" to the US president.

Trump and Melania together garlanded an image of Gandhi at the Ashram.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they visit the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS

At the Sabarmati Ashram, Trump, Melania and his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in- law Jared Kushner along with a US delegation were served high tea featuring Gujarati delicacy Khaman, broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie and Kaju Katli during their 15-minute stay at the 'Hriday Kunj', where Mahatma Gandhi stayed for 13 years and also took the famous pledge at the beginning of the Dandi March.

The US president arrived in India on Monday for a lightning visit featuring a huge rally at the world's biggest cricket stadium and other high-profile photo opportunities, but likely short on concrete achievements.