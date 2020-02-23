Angelina Jolie applauds Bangladesh’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis

The praise came in a letter she recently wrote to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Jolie has praised Bangladesh for the generosity and the leadership it has demonstrated during the Rohingya crisis.

“She appreciated Bangladesh for giving shelter to the Rohingyas and ensuring their safety and security,” the ministry has added.

Actor Angelina Jolie visits a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb 5, 2019. REUTERS

In the letter, Jolie mentioned that the UNHCR would continue its efforts to engage with Myanmar to create suitable conditions for the sustainable return of the Rohingyas.

She hoped that Bangladesh’s initiatives for the Rohingyas would help to get better funding for the 2020 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis which would be launched in March 2020.

She pledged to continue her advocacy for the humanitarian response for the Rohingyas and expressed gratefulness to the people of Bangladesh for all kinds of support.

Jolie visited Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar in February 2019 in her capacity as UNHCR special envoy.