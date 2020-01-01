Home > People

Hasina delights children at Ganabhaban

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jan 2020 01:22 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 01:22 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has spent time with a group of children who came to the Ganabhaban to receive text books for the new year.

After receiving the results of the school certificate exams of grades five and eight on Tuesday, she handed the children the new books, kicking off the Textbook Festival.

The prime minister then asked the Ganabhaban staffers to open the gates of the lawn and took the children there.

She was caught pushing the children on the swings and talking to them.

She also gave them chocolates.

Her Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas shared photos of Hasina passing time with the children on Facebook.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.