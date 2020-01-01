Hasina delights children at Ganabhaban
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2020 01:22 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 01:22 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has spent time with a group of children who came to the Ganabhaban to receive text books for the new year.
After receiving the results of the school certificate exams of grades five and eight on Tuesday, she handed the children the new books, kicking off the Textbook Festival.
She was caught pushing the children on the swings and talking to them.
She also gave them chocolates.
Her Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas shared photos of Hasina passing time with the children on Facebook.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh appoints Nahida Sobhan as first female ambassador in Middle East
- Don't let society hold you back, bodybuilding pioneer tells Bangladeshi girls
- Centenarian Awami League activist Ishaque Ali Master finally meets Hasina
- Fazle Hasan Abed’s Qulkhwani held in Dhaka
- Transformed by Mexico, six women broke barriers between art and design
- Fazle Hasan Abed – a life lived for the people ends
- BRAC founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed dies at 83
- How the immigrant dream died in an automotive shantytown
- Greta Thunberg is taking a holiday break. ‘You need to take rest’
- Women are ‘pretty indisputably’ better leaders than men: Obama
Most Read
- PEC, Ebtedayee, JSC, JDC results to be published on Tuesday
- Pass rate in JSC, JDC exams rises to 87.9%
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Khokon accepts Hasina's decision on nomination for Dhaka South mayoral race
- Results of primary and junior school certificate exams handed to PM Hasina
- PEC, Ebtedayee pass rates fall to 95.5% and 95.96%
- Police restrict New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka
- Centenarian Awami League activist Ishaque Ali Master finally meets Hasina
- High Court issues rules on Bangladesh Bank’s ‘sexist’ job posting
- Bangladesh shuts mobile networks along borders with India