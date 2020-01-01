Hasina delights children at Ganabhaban

After receiving the results of the school certificate exams of grades five and eight on Tuesday, she handed the children the new books, kicking off the Textbook Festival.

The prime minister then asked the Ganabhaban staffers to open the gates of the lawn and took the children there.

She was caught pushing the children on the swings and talking to them.

She also gave them chocolates.

Her Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas shared photos of Hasina passing time with the children on Facebook.