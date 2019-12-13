Forbes ranks Hasina 29th on the list of most powerful women in world
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Dec 2019 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2019 09:29 PM BdST
Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina, around a year after forming the government for an unprecedented fourth term, has been placed 29th on the 2019 Forbes list of 100 most powerful women in the world.
“An ongoing struggle of Hasina has been establishing a firm democracy in Bangladesh,” the magazine wrote about the longest serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh on Thursday.
“During what she believes will be her final term, Hasina plans to focus on issues such as food security and access to education and healthcare,” it added.
Her position on the list improved to 26th last year from 30th in 2017, 36th in 2016 and 59th in 2015.
Among The Most Powerful Women in Politics, the magazine ranked Hasina sixth. She advanced from the seventh position last year and the ninth position two years ago.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel tops the list for the ninth consecutive year while Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, rose one spot to No. 2.
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made it to the list holding the 34th spot.
HCL Corporation CEO and Executive Director Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw are the two other Indians on the 54th and 65th spots on the list.
Teenaged Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, recently named Time’s Person of the Year, is another new addition to the list, placed on 100th.
“We are seeing more women at the heads of the world’s most influential institutions—the European Commission, the European Central Bank, the US House of Representatives—and more women taking power in c-suites and board rooms across America,” Forbes quoted Maggie McGrath, editor of ForbesWomen, as saying.
“Systemic change takes time, but the women on this year’s Power list are wielding their influence across the world to help make that change,” she added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump mocks Greta Thunberg, and she jabs back
- Greta Thunberg's rise from unknown activist to Time Person of the Year
- Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time's Person of the Year
- Rohingya pray for justice on eve of Myanmar genocide hearings
- Japanese doctor who brought water to Afghans is killed
- Physicist Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer-blogger Avijit, is on life support
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- Jeffrey Epstein, blackmail and a lucrative ‘hot list’
- BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed’s condition ‘improves’ after hospitalisation
- Wife of police officer killed in Dhaka cafe attack speaks of ‘enormous vacuum’
Most Read
- After Bangladesh foreign minister, home minister cancels India visit amid citizenship protests
- Govt clears scrapped proposal to purchase machine-readable passports
- Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen cancels visit to India amid protests over citizenship bill
- Britain Brexit bound as Johnson set for big parliamentary majority
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi urges World Court to drop genocide case
- Winning big, Johnson on course to deliver swift Brexit
- Four women of Bangladeshi origin win the UK election
- Bangladesh mulls more underwater tunnels instead of bridges after Karnaphuli
- Japanese PM Abe cancels India visit amid Assam unrest
- Trump mocks Greta Thunberg, and she jabs back