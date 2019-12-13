Home > People

Forbes ranks Hasina 29th on the list of most powerful women in world

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Dec 2019 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2019 09:29 PM BdST

Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina, around a year after forming the government for an unprecedented fourth term, has been placed 29th on the 2019 Forbes list of 100 most powerful women in the world.

“An ongoing struggle of Hasina has been establishing a firm democracy in Bangladesh,” the magazine wrote about the longest serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh on Thursday.

“During what she believes will be her final term, Hasina plans to focus on issues such as food security and access to education and healthcare,” it added.

Her position on the list improved to 26th last year from 30th in 2017, 36th in 2016 and 59th in 2015.

Among The Most Powerful Women in Politics, the magazine ranked Hasina sixth. She advanced from the seventh position last year and the ninth position two years ago.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel tops the list for the ninth consecutive year while Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, rose one spot to No. 2.

The “Don’t mess with me.” mantra has earned Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, the third spot.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made it to the list holding the 34th spot.

HCL Corporation CEO and Executive Director Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw are the two other Indians on the 54th and 65th spots on the list.

Teenaged Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, recently named Time’s Person of the Year, is another new addition to the list, placed on 100th.

“We are seeing more women at the heads of the world’s most influential institutions—the European Commission, the European Central Bank, the US House of Representatives—and more women taking power in c-suites and board rooms across America,” Forbes quoted Maggie McGrath, editor of ForbesWomen, as saying.

“Systemic change takes time, but the women on this year’s Power list are wielding their influence across the world to help make that change,” she added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as US President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City, US September 23, 2019. Reuters

Thunberg jabs back as Trump mocks her

FILE PHOTO: Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrives to attend the Unite Behind the Science event during COP25 climate summit in Madrid, Spain, Dec 10, 2019. REUTERS

Greta Thunberg named Time Person of the Year

Greta Thunberg is Time's Person of the Year

A man cries as he takes part in a protest outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) during a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, in The Hague, Netherlands December 10, 2019. Reuters

Rohingya pray for justice

A window of the vehicle that was attacked while carrying Dr Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese medic and honorary Afghan citizen, in Jalalabad on Wednesday. The New York Times

Japanese doctor who brought water to Afghans killed

FILE -- From left, Prince Andrew, first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, June 3, 2019. Speaking to reporters in London on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, Trump denied knowing the prince, despite having been photographed with him on several occasions. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says

File photo

Prof Ajoy Roy on life support

FH Abed’s condition ‘improves’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.