BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed’s condition ‘improves’ after hospitalisation
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Nov 2019 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2019 11:58 PM BdST
The condition of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, who is undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital, has improved, a BRAC spokesperson has said.
“Sir Fazle Hasan Abed’s physical condition has improved. He is better now than yesterday,” Director Moutushi Kabir told bdnews24.com on Friday night.
Sir Fazle was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on Thursday evening after he fell ill.
The founder of BRAC recently retired as chairperson of the organisation. He still has a titular role in BRAC as chairperson emeritus.
He founded in 1972 what was then Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee or BRAC, later changed into Brac, to support war-torn Bangladesh’s rebuilding efforts. It eventually grew into the world’s largest indigenous NGO and a global brand in the development community.
At 83 years of his age, Abed is “leaving the stage while still being an able and working person”, a senior aide said at the time of FH Abed’s retirement as chairperson.
