Pope Francis meeting Thai king, Buddhist patriarch in visit
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Nov 2019 09:46 AM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 09:46 AM BdST
Pope Francis was set to meet Thailand's supreme Buddhist patriarch, prime minister and king at the start of an official visit on Thursday, before celebrating a mass with tens of thousands of Thai Catholics.
During his visit to the Southeast Asian country, the pope is expected to speak out on human trafficking and to urge compassion for refugees.
The small but fervent Catholic minority were expected to turn out in large numbers for the pontiff's visit to overwhelmingly Buddhist Thailand, the first stop on a seven-day Asian journey that also includes Japan.
Thailand's prime minister is hosting official welcoming ceremonies on Thursday before the pope meets with the supreme patriarch of Thai Buddhists, Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong, who at 91 is nearly a decade older than the pope.
He is later to meet with King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was officially crowned earlier this year and is the official protector of Buddhism in Thailand.
Thailand's Catholics number just a little more than 380,000 in a country of more than 65 million, but the small community has thrived.
Tens of thousands are expected to pack into Bangkok's National Stadium on Thursday evening for the first of two masses officiated by the pope.
He will hold another mass at Bangkok's Assumption Cathedral before leaving on Saturday for Japan, where he will visit the nuclear ground zeros of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pope Francis meeting Thai king, Buddhist patriarch in visit
- Netherlands honours Sir Fazle Hasan Abed with royal knighthood
- Suspected killer recalls little. But past victims remember him
- US businesswoman tells UK PM Johnson: I've kept your secrets, you've cast me aside
- Britain's Prince Andrew 'categorically' denies sex claims
- Bill Gates overtakes Bezos as richest man in the world
- Prince Andrew says he has no recollection of meeting accuser - BBC
- Chader Kona with walking disabilities resumes hunger strike for government job
- Pope Francis to reunite with cousin on visit to Thailand
- Roman Polanski accused of 1975 rape
Most Read
- Fire guts shops at New Rajdhani Super Market in Dhaka’s Tikatuli
- Transporters end crippling strike as govt accepts ‘reasonable’ demands
- Commuters suffer as transport strike over new law rages on
- HC freezes ICT case against actress Nawshaba for 6 months
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Rumours rub salt in Bangladesh’s healing onion wound
- Bangladesh flies in first consignment of onion
- ATM fraudsters target Pubali Bank in Chattogram, Cumilla in Tk 900,000 heist
- Dead-end: Rohingya in Malaysia warn against fleeing from Bangladesh
- Biman probes alleged sexual abuse of flight attendant by pilot