Radwan Mujib tells the story behind docudrama ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’

The documentary drama was screened at Dhaka Lit Fest at the Bangla Academy in Dhaka on Friday.

After the screening before an audience of Bangladeshi and foreign writers, poets and litterateurs, Radwan and director Piplu Khan shared their experiences from the making of the film.

“She is wonderful as a human being. We see her in television, official events, award ceremonies, speeches. But in this docufilm we wanted to explore the places where the camera doesn’t follow her; her library, reading room, kitchen…,” Radwan said.

“When she asked for the script during the making of the docudrama, I said there was no script. She herself, her eventful life was the script,” the son of Sheikh Rehana said.

“I wanted the people to know about Sheikh Hasina’s personality by presenting her life,” he added.

Guests discuss 'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale' after an exhibition of the documentary drama on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's life at Dhaka LitFest at the Bangla Academy on Friday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Piplu believes he himself knows more about Bangabandhu’s home at Dhanmondi 32 than anyone else, except Bangabandhu’s family members.

“I tried to understand everything. I had rented a boat to travel to Tungipara to experience how Bangabandhu used to do it,” he said.