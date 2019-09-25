Hasina, Trump share table at UN secretary-general’s luncheon
Reazul Bashar from New York, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2019 10:36 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 10:37 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has exchanged greetings with US President Donald Trump as they shared the table at a luncheon hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Guterres hosted the luncheon on Tuesday in honour of the world leaders who have gathered in New York for the 74th United Nations General Assembly.
Hasina exchanged pleasantries with Trump and other leaders there, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media.
TV footages showed the world leaders exchanging greetings and speaking to each other at the luncheon at North Delegates Lounge of the UN headquarters.
Hasina also exchanged greetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders.
The UN secretary-general later led Hasina to his table. Trump and Merkel also sat there.
Trump hosted a dinner for the heads of government and state, and representatives of different nations later.
Hasina also joined the dinner at the Lotte New York Palace hotel, Karim said.
