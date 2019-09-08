Home > People

Director of MIT's Media Lab steps down in wake of Epstein revelations

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Sep 2019 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 01:09 PM BdST

The director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Media Lab stepped down on Saturday after a New Yorker magazine article revealed the lab tried to conceal donations from disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein, the university said.

"This afternoon, Joi Ito submitted his resignation as Director of the Media Lab and as a professor and employee of the Institute," MIT President Rafael Reif said in a letter posted online.

Ito could not be reached for immediate comment. The New York Times and New Yorker reported he said in an internal email, "After giving the matter a great deal of thought over the past several days and weeks, I think that it is best that I resign as director of the media lab and as a professor and employee of the Institute, effective immediately."

Last month, Reif said the elite university would review its process for accepting donations after taking about $800,000 from foundations controlled by Epstein, who committed suicide while in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The New Yorker article uncovered deeper fundraising ties between the Media Lab and Epstein and said the institution had actively tried to conceal the extent of its connections with the disgraced financier.

On Saturday, Reif described the acceptance of contributions from Epstein as a "mistake of judgment" and said he had instructed MIT's general counsel to bring in a prominent law firm to investigate the matter.

"Because the accusations in the (New Yorker) story are extremely serious, they demand an immediate, thorough and independent investigation," Reif said.

Ito previously apologized for having accepted donations from Epstein and had said he would raise an amount equivalent to the donations the lab received from foundations controlled by Epstein and "direct those funds to non-profits that focus on supporting survivors of trafficking."

The New Yorker said Ito disclosed this week he received a further $1.2 million from Epstein for investment funds under Ito's control and $525,000 for the lab. Epstein also secured $7.5 million in donations for the lab from other wealthy individuals.

On Saturday, Ito also resigned from the board of directors of The New York Times Co and of PureTech, a biotechnology firm, according to statements from the two companies.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Parisa Tabriz, director of engineering for Google, at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif, Jun 27, 2019. Tabriz, whose business cards state her title as “security princess,” makes information security decisions for a web browser used by 1 billion people. The New York Times

Work diary of Google’s ‘security princess’

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe addresses the Inaugural Session of the World Summit On Information Society in Geneva, Switzerland December 10, 2003. REUTERS

Mugabe: From liberator to oppressor

FILE PHOTO: Conservative Member of Parliament Nicholas Soames walks in Westminster, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS

Churchill’s grandson exits politics

Cristina del Torro of San Antonio, right, cries and hugs a friend at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting in Odessa, Texas, Sep 1, 2019. A city spokesman said seven people had been killed, in addition to the gunman. At least 21 others were wounded, including three law enforcement officers. The New York Times

Texas gunman: From small-time troublemaker to mass killer

The Dalai Lama, left, and France’s former first lady, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, with Sogyal Rinpoche in 2008. A teacher and best-selling author, Sogyal Rinpoche abruptly retired after several students accused him of sexual, physical and emotional abuse.The New York Times

Tibetan Buddhist monk accused of sexual abuse dies

Pak minister jolted while criticising Modi

FILE PHOTO: Greta Thunberg sailed into New York Harbour on Wednesday afternoon aboard the Malizia II vessel.

After a sail, activist on climate is in town

FILE PHOTO: The Cuban-American designer Isabel Toldeo and her husband, Ruben, at Miami City Ballet in Miami Beach, Fla, on Nov 10, 2017. Toledo, who was revered by other designers for her ability to combine precisely geometric construction with extreme grace, but who was known to most of the public as the designer of the dress Michelle Obama wore in the 2009 inaugural parade, died on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at a hospital in Manhattan. She was 59. “Fashion is every women’s language, every woman’s tool,” Toledo once said. The New York Times

Isabel Toledo dies at 59; designed Michelle Obama’s inaugural outfit

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.