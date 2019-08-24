Hamid, Hasina lead tributes to wartime government advisor NAP chief Prof Mozzaffar

Prof Mozzaffar, a member of the Liberation War-time government’s advisory council, died at the age of 97 in a Dhaka hospital on Friday while being treated for geriatric complications.

The people will remember the veteran politician with respect for the role he played in the 1971 war, establishment of democracy and movements to protect their rights, the president said in a message.

Hasina in her message remembered Prof Mozzaffar’s long political career and said the nation will never forget the role he played in progressive politics.

Both the president and the prime minister extended sympathy to his family and prayed for him.