NAP chief Prof Muzaffar Ahmad, who advised wartime government in exile, dies at 97
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Aug 2019 08:54 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2019 09:28 PM BdST
National Awami Party President Professor Muzaffar Ahmad (Pro-Moscow NAP), a member of the advisory council of the Liberation War-time government in exile, has died at a hospital in Dhaka.
The 97-year old politician breathed his last at the Apollo Hospitals in the capital around 7:50pm on Friday, a duty manager told bdnews24.com.
He had been put under intensive care at the hospital in a critical condition.
He was the only living advisor to the wartime government.
Muzaffar had been suffering from old-age complications for quite a few years.
He was admitted to the hospital on Aug 14 and transferred to the ICU five days later for problems related to coughing and blood pressure, NAP Joint General Secretary Ismail Hossain said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had announced to pay his medical expenses when he had been admitted to the hospital last year. He was put on life support at the time.
More to follow
