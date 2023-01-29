    বাংলা

    Ukraine's Zelensky decries neutrality in sports at time of war

    "There is no such thing as neutrality when a war like this is going on. And we know how often tyrannies try to use sports for their ideological interests," Zelensky said

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Jan 2023, 03:39 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2023, 03:39 AM

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the idea of neutrality in sports at a time when his country's athletes fight and die in war, while their Russian counterparts might be allowed to compete.

    Redoubling his efforts in what he called "a marathon of honesty" to stop Russian athletes from taking part in the 2024 Olympics, Zelensky said their presence would normalise Russia's invasion of his country.

    "There is no such thing as neutrality when a war like this is going on. And we know how often tyrannies try to use sports for their ideological interests," Zelensky said in a Saturday evening video address.

    Zelensky said on Friday that Ukraine would launch an international campaign to keep Russia out of the 2024 summer games, which will be held in Paris.

    Russia said that any attempt to squeeze it out of international sport was "doomed to fail".

    The war in Ukraine, now in its 12 month, has no end in sight, with Russia intensifying attacks on its neighbour in recent weeks. The Russian invasion has killed thousands, displaced millions and turn cities into rubble.

    "Ukrainian athletes are forced to defend the lives of their loved ones and the freedom of our people from Russian aggression," Zelensky said.

    "Russian strikes took the lives of hundreds of Ukrainian men and women who could have brought their talents to world sports."

    On Wednesday, the Olympic Council of Asia had offered Russian and Belarusian athletes the chance to compete in Asia, giving them a qualification pathway for the 2024 Olympics.

    Ukraine says it could boycott the Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes take part.

    On Saturday, Belarusian-born Aryna Sabalenka defeated Russia-born Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan to win the Australian Open, becoming the first player competing under a neutral flag to win a tennis grand slam.

    "I think everyone still knows I'm a Belarusian player, and that's it," Sabalenka said flatly afterwards - holding a glass of champagne - when asked how it felt to win the tournament as a neutral player.

    RELATED STORIES
    Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda gestures at an event for Toyota GAZOO Racing and LEXUS at Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Jan 13, 2023.
    Akio Toyoda set to remain a force at Toyota
    The 66-year-old Toyoda announced he would step aside as leader of the company from April 1 to take the role of chairman
    Bangla Academy to publish Hamid’s autobiography in Book Fair 2023
    Book fair to feature Hamid’s autobiography
    Hamid is towards the end of his stint as president
    Indian musician Ustad Zakir Hussain. NDTV
    Ustad Zakir Hussain gets Padma Vibhushan award
    Padma Awards - one of the highest Indian civilian awards - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri
    Kati McHugh lights candles for the seven shooting victims at a memorial for shooting victims, in Half Moon Bay, California, US, January 25, 2023.
    Half Moon Bay victim mourned
    Gentle soul, accordion player, mushroom lover: Half Moon Bay victim mourned

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher