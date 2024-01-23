Did Winston & Strawn cross an ethics line in a copycat court filing?

Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but that’s not how attorneys at a small intellectual property firm saw it when a team from 850-lawyer Winston & Strawn allegedly copied one of their court filings “nearly verbatim.”

Boston-based, six-lawyer Hsuanyeh Law Group last month sued Winston, and four of its lawyers for copyright infringement — though making the claim stick could be a challenge based on factors that include what constitutes publication of a legal motion.

Technical copyright issues aside, the suit in my mind raises a broader question: Is it ethically permissible for lawyers to copy each other’s work? Not just a phrase or sentence, but cutting and pasting entire pages of text without attribution?

Such plagiarism would be career-ending in academia or journalism. But in the legal profession, it falls into a gray area.