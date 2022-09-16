Elizabeth II: Majesty in its timeless grandeur

And from that Olympian height, she interacted with global leaders, with the powerful and the mediocre and even the plainly ridiculous. To each of them, she was polite and every one of them demonstrated the necessary deference to her. She enjoyed conversing with Jawaharlal Nehru; she welcomed Ayub Khan to Buckingham Palace; she was happy meeting Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a Commonwealth summit.

Thirteen American presidents have come and gone in the seventy years she symbolized Britain and the countries in the Commonwealth where she was head of state. Her interest in Africa, beginning in her youth and continuing till the end of her life, was a sustained affair. Her love for distant Australia and Canada was unwavering.

In the Elizabethan era, nations in Asia and Africa found their way out of British colonial rule to freedom. Malaysia, Singapore, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, and Tanzania are some of the countries which gained independence on her watch. In her times South Africa and Rhodesia threw off the shackles of white racist rule (the latter becoming Zimbabwe) and emerged as proper nation-states imbued with ideas of rule of law.

To every world leader, she was Her Majesty. But with Nelson Mandela, there was an exception. The great man called her Elizabeth and she appeared happy with it. She went horse riding with Ronald Reagan.

And great men and women impressed her inasmuch as she impressed them with her cool demeanour. Charles de Gaulle was properly respectful toward her; Angela Merkel admired her; Indira Gandhi enjoyed conversing with her. To every statesman and stateswoman who found themselves in her company, Elizabeth II was the monarch who did not fail to demonstrate the grace associated with her place in the global scheme of things.

She suffered through the tragedies and mishaps in her family. Her children married and then divorced; a former daughter-in-law’s life after marriage worried her; the shame heaped on a son accused of sexual impropriety was the grief of the highest form for her; a grandson and his wife, moving out of royalty and engaging in a tell-all interview, appalled her.

But she said not a word. Her suffering was always private. It was demonstrated in all its depth when at the memorial services for her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, she sat alone in her grief. Something broke in her when Philip died.