Emissions trackers need to widen focus beyond China and the West

It is common for discussions around global emissions momentum to split the world into two decisive camps: high-polluting industrial heavyweights like China and India, and carbon-cutting policy leaders like Europe and North America.

That dichotomy argues that climate-affecting pollution trends will be largely determined by those key stakeholders, which together accounted for more than 65% of global carbon dioxide (CO2) discharge in 2021, as well as the lion's share of research and development into pollution abatement technologies and processes.

But there's a strong case for looking more closely at what the rest of the world is doing in terms of economic and industrial growth momentum, and the associated pollution potential.

The "other" category of nations may resist easy sorting into identifiable camps, but already account for more than a third of global annual CO2 emissions.

What's more, many of these countries such as Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and Nigeria are on the cusp of an energy-intensive expansion phase that may pull some of the emissions limelight away from today's top and third-largest CO2 emitters, China and India, in the years ahead.