Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe

On Feb 27, the frigate Hessen became the first German warship since 1945 to fire in anger as it engaged three unidentified drones it believed posed an immediate threat to Red Sea shipping.

The first salvo of two SM-2 interceptor missiles missed as a fortunate consequence of what German officials later said was human error – the first drone targeted, which the Germans said failed to transmit a standard identification signal, turned out to be a US MQ-9 Reaper operating separately to the US-led "Prosperity Guardian" shipping protection mission.

The next shots, however, successfully brought down two Iranian-made drones almost certainly operated by Houthi fighters in nearby Yemen who have wreaked havoc on international shipping routes in recent months.

Four days later, the Italian frigate Duilio brought down a similar unmanned aerial vehicle which officials said had approached the ship - all a reminder that Europe is being dragged ever deeper into a growing conflict that it is now racing to adapt to.

Last month, the European Union agreed to send its own task force to the Red Sea to protect shipping against drone missile strikes, a force that will work parallel to the US mission.

But it is the conflict in Ukraine, and the realisation that regardless of whether Donald Trump returns to the White House, the United States is refocusing on Asia and therefore less on Europe, that are truly forcing change.

The last few weeks have shown European leaders grappling with that new reality amid increasingly public rows over how the continent can best handle Ukraine, avoid catastrophic war and coordinate its own defence without always having to turn to the United States.

Since the founding of NATO in 1949, European nations have based their defence on a partnership with Washington – and have often struggled to find common ground beyond that, with talk of a joint European army unravelling several times.

