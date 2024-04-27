Yemen's Houthis say their missiles hit Andromeda Star oil ship in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis said on Saturday their missiles hit the Andromeda Star oil tanker in the Red Sea, as they continue attacking commercial ships in the area in a show of support for Palestinians fighting Israel in the Gaza war.

US Central Command confirmed that Iran-backed Houthis launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Red Sea from Yemen causing minor damage to the Andromeda Star.

The ship's master reported damage to the vessel, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.