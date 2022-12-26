Boxing Day perks: charity and shopping

Some believe that it’s traditionally a day when boxes of gifts are given to helping hands, tradespeople and the poor. As the service of the helping hands (servants) was required for the Christmas Day celebrations by their employers, they were allowed a day off on Dec 26 for their own observance of the holiday. They used to receive special presents from their employers on that day. The presents given to the poor and helping hands were called a 'Christmas box'; hence the name Boxing Day. The practice of giving bonuses to service employees has continued, although it’s now often done before rather than after Christmas Day.

Some believe that it got its name from the fact that alms boxes placed in churches for collection of donations on Christmas Day were traditionally opened the next day. The Clergy members would then distribute the contents of the boxes among the poor and needy people. Some churches still open these boxes on Boxing Day, which is also the feast of St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr known for his acts of charity.

Interestingly, one of the earliest records of these box gifts dates from 1663. The English Parliamentarian Samuel Pepys wrote in an entry in his diary that he sent a coach and messenger to his shoemaker to deliver ‘something to the boys’ box for Christmas’ along with the money to cover his bill.

The name also refers to a marine tradition. Ships, while sailing, used to carry a sealed box with money for good luck. If the voyage was successful, the box was given to a priest to be opened at Christmas and the money was given to the poor.

There’s also a reference to the Romans bringing the idea first to the UK of collecting money in boxes for the betting games they played during their winter celebrations.

In the Netherlands, some collection boxes made out of rough pottery were shaped like pigs. Possibly this is where we get the term 'Piggy Bank.'

There are other stories too regarding the name. It’s believed that in the 10th century, a day after Christmas, the duke of Bohemia was surveying his land when he noticed a poor man trying to gather firewood in a blizzard. He was so moved that he went to the man's house with a box of food, wine, and other items.

Whatever the theories, almost all revolve around the theme of charity.

The practice of almsgiving on Dec 26 particularly has changed as these gifts and charity are now, mostly, given in the week before Christmas. But the name, ‘Boxing Day,’ lives on even today.

In Canada and other Commonwealth countries, many families normally wait until Boxing Day to open their gift boxes.