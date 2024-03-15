    বাংলা

    Russia launches criminal case against woman who poured liquid into ballot box

    According to the press service, the woman was detained and the Investigative Committee intends to interrogate her

    Reuters
    Published : 15 March 2024, 11:30 AM
    Updated : 15 March 2024, 11:30 AM

    Russian state investigators in Moscow said on Friday they had opened a criminal case against a woman who poured liquid into a ballot box.

    The charge was "obstructing the exercise of electoral rights or the work of election committees," the Investigative Committee's press service reported.

    The woman was detained and the Investigative Committee intends to interrogate her, the press service said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev in Krasnodar, Russia Mar 7, 2024.
    Putin lauds Russian women for motherhood, beauty
    The Russian president heaps praise on women on International Women's Day, singling them out for providing the gifts of motherhood, charm and beauty
    Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he holds a campaign rally at Coastal Carolina University ahead of the South Carolina Republican presidential primary in Conway, South Carolina, US, February 10, 2024.
    Trump wins ballot disqualification case
    The US Supreme Court justices unanimously reverse a Dec 19 decision by Colorado's top court to kick Trump off the state's Republican primary ballot on Tuesday
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian servicemen in a front line near Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine February 19, 2024.
    Zelensky downplays loss of Avdiivka
    Russian troops took control of Avdiivka last week in Moscow's biggest battlefield gain since its forces captured Bakhmut last May
    Ukrainian soldiers get out of a military vehicle in a location given as Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in this screen grab taken from a video released February 17, 2024.
    Ukraine withdraws from Avdiivka, Putin hails 'important victory'
    Although the Russian defence ministry said that Ukrainian units were still entrenched at the town's coke plant, the advance on Avdiivka was Moscow's biggest advance

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman