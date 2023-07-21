Chile's battered leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform

Chilean President Gabriel Boric is struggling to replicate the success of other Latin American leftist leaders in reforming tax codes after vowing as a candidate in 2021 to undertake a restructuring of his country's free-market system.

Propelled into office by a popular revolt over the shortcomings of Chile's longtime orthodox economic consensus, Boric was part of a pink tide of South American leaders elected on platforms that promised higher social spending and other policies to reduce inequality.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro was able to pass a tax reform in the first few months of his administration and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has seen early success in doing the same.

Boric, however, has faced a tougher climb passing a tax bill that he sees as key to funding investments in healthcare, education, public transportation and other elements of his government's ambitious economic and social agenda.

An initial legislative proposal, which included hikes on high earners and would have generated revenue equivalent to 2.7% of the country's GDP, was rejected by lawmakers in March.