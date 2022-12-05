Emoticons and emojis: to use, or not to use, that’s the question

The digital age has changed many aspects of how we communicate. With the popularity and necessity of communication going viral, emoticons and emojis have become an integral part of online interactions. One of the biggest changes in the last few years has been the invasion of these sweet little characters taking over the internet.

Can you imagine over 900 million emojis are sent every day through Facebook Messenger alone?

These have become so widely used in digital communication that 17 July is celebrated as World Emoji Day.

One may ask, ‘What’s the difference between emoticons and emojis?’

Emoticons are the precursors of emojis. Emoticons are punctuation marks, letters, and numbers used with the keyboard to create pictorial icons that normally express a person’s feelings, reactions, moods and sentiments. The name is derived from ‘emotion’ and ‘icon.’

On the other hand, emojis are pictograms and ideograms of faces, objects and symbols implanted in electronic messages and web pages. The yellow cartoon human face with different expressions, flowers, sports gadgets, animals, food, objects and symbols that you see are all emojis. The word comes from the Japanese ‘e’ meaning picture and ‘moji’ character.