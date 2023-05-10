The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused

Dr Imtiaz’s claim that the Pakistani soldiers surrendered only to those of India alone is another instance of factual mortification. Whether they surrendered to the conjoint forces, comprising Indian and Bangladeshi soldiers, is a loudly pronounced question of fact of universal knowledge, supported by invincible documents. Hence, no opinion can be permeated into this fact-oriented matter either.

Questions raised on the number of the martyred people, may be encompassed within the enclave of “opinion”, but again Dr Imtiaz rendered himself liable to penal sanction because his ominous inquisition on this well settled matter is tantamount to denial of the officially recorded figure. Most importantly, this amorphous and lethal asseveration, along with some others, may put in jeopardy our resolve to procure international recognition of the Bangladesh genocide. His aspersion that Bangabandhu’s government gave in to dilly-dally device to thwart the trial of the war criminals, by advancing lame excuses, such as difficulty to adduce evidence, coupled with Dr Imtiaz’s claim that the functionaries concerned were not aware of the identity or the number of martyred people, that “apart from the fact that death figure of three million in nine months became a statistical nightmare, and the officers in charge had no foreknowledge or even the means to substantiate all the killings, the government also dilly-dallied in starting the trial”, that it was the army-backed government that paved the conduit for the trial of the war criminals, that Mujib (as he stated) on his return from Pakistani captivity, instead of listening to those who suffered during the nine-month war, opted to be carried away by the party sycophants, that he (Bangabandhu) said “that he did not want to waste energy or time on holding war crimes trials”, are structured upon frenzied speculation, and may inundate our national interest with abysmal catastrophe as these may plunge into oblivion our move to attain universal recognition, whether or not such claims can be denominated as expression of opinion. Dr Imtiaz’s claim that we misunderstood his write-ups is absolutely ludicrous, to say the least. On fact-based narratives, questions of interpretation are rather grotesque. Claim aired by Dr Imtiaz that up to 50,000 Biharis may have been chopped off by the Bengali goons, claim that Bangladesh liberation struggle eventually crawled into an India-Pakistan issue, may be epitomised as expressions of opinion, yet these are so weird, thorny, flabbergasting, infelicitous and infested with so much obscuration, that these must also be obliterated so that no one, including those, who shall steer the UN decision, be in a quandary.

Dr Imtiaz’s expression that the homicide in 1971 was a political whirlwind alone because (in his language) there existed no qualm on language, ethnicity, race or religion represents an infernal phenomenon. Whether one would compartmentalise this assertion as a statement of fact or not, this can genuinely spark the apprehension that this claim may throttle our move to procure international recognition because such recognition cannot be accorded if the killings were not within the definition of the 1948 Genocide Convention, which contemplates an attack by one human group upon another, because of national, racial, ethnic or religious antipathy. It goes without saying that everything stated in the expostulatory book, must be expurgated so that none can be led to any reproachful conclusion, or down the garden path, by reading the same. This can be done by following either of the two ways (i) by adhering to the Kao Tao device, as was done by AK Khandaker, explicitly confessing in writing that he had lied, or by publishing a new edition of the book, by the statement that the new edition is necessitated to erase the falsehood resorted in the apprehensive 2009 edition.