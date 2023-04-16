Adoption: a heavenly bliss

Sometimes, children are given up for adoption because the parents might be poor and want a good environment where their children can have basic necessities. An unwed mother may discover that she is too young to take on the responsibilities of a child because of social constraints. Also, the mother may be suffering from mental or some other illness that incapacitates her to care for the child.

Marilyn Monroe, the famous star, moved from one place to another in California foster care system and orphanages until she was 11 due to her mother’s mental illness and an unknown father. Ultimately, Grace, her mother’s best friend, became her legal guardian.

Actor Ray Liotta of The Goodfellas and his sister were both adopted. He told Larry King, during a show, that when he met his birth mother, he realised that she had done it for very valid reasons; and that, in almost 99 percent of cases, it’s for the betterment of children who are put up for adoption.

“I was really grateful that I was adopted,” he told The Guardian in April 2007.

There can be diverse reasons for couples to go for adoption too. One main reason is that adoption can be a wonderful way to overcome the unbearable pain of infertility. Sadly, many children also need a home when one or both parents die. Or, maybe a woman has a medical condition threatening to carry a baby.

When Nicole Kidman married Tom Cruise, she suffered an ectopic pregnancy and lost her first child. After this painful experience, they adopted two children: daughter Isabella Jane and son Connor Anthony.

Sometimes people adopt because they are single but still wish to have children. Actress Sushmita Sen, the beautiful Miss Universe, was only 25 and single when she adopted her first child, Alisah. She had to face a long legal battle for this and won. She adopted another child, Renee, in 2010. Sushmita’s decision paved the way for many people who wished to embrace single parenthood in India.

People might adopt out of compassion for children too.

After the terrible Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock said, ‘…Katrina happened in New Orleans, and something told me, ‘My child is there.’ It was weird.’

She then adopted her first child Louis, an orphan, out of compassion and later Laila, a daughter.

It’s truly sad to realise the number of children needing a home. According to the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), more than 150 million children worldwide need a home. This number includes nearly half a million children in foster care in the United States.

Hank Fortener (Los Angeles) launched a special day of tribute on Nov 9, 2014, known as World Adoption Day. The day celebrates and recognises the hope of adoption with the simple mission: ‘A world with no more orphans, a family for every child.’ Since then, this day has been celebrated worldwide.